Eleven injured in IIOJK mishap

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least eleven persons were injured, two of them critically, in a road accident in Rajouri district, today.

The incident occurred when a vehicle fell into a gorge in Latti area of the district. All the injured were evacuated by locals and shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Two of the injured sustained critical injuries and were referred to Government Medical College Rajouri.

The injured were identified as Madhan Lal, Kartar Singh, Surjeet Singh, Ramona Begum, Satia Devi, Balwan Singh, Rashpal Singh, Govind Singh, Anchal Singh and Om Parkash.

Like this: Like Loading...