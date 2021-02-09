India makes another unconstitutional move on IIOJK

New Delhi, February 09 (KMS): In yet another illegal move made by India vis-a-vis internationally recognized dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament, has passed the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organisation (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to extend applicability of Indian constitution over the territory.

The bill was introduced by Minister of State GK Reddy a week ago.

Apparently the bill seeks to merge the existing cadre for India Services Officers of IIOJK with those of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre; however, GK Reddy explained that the real motive behind the tabling of the bill is to ensure the enforcement of the Indian constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

He admitted that after the abrogation of Article 370, it’s for the very first time all Indian laws are implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, the 2021 Re-Organisation (Amendment) Bill will increase the strength of officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

