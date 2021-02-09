Indian repression in IIOJK strongly denounced

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): The Convener of AJK Chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, has strongly condemned the Indian policy of repression in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi in a statement issued in Islamabad said it is a slap on Indian so-called democracy to arrest 40-year-old Mushtaq Wani under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Mushtaq Wani is father of a teenager victim, Athar Mushtaq Wani, who along with two other youth was martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on December 30, 2020.Mushtaq Wani has been demanding the body of his son and on this account he was arrested. The arrest of Wani should be an eye-opener for world community that how inhumanly Kashmiris are treated by Indian forces’ personnel in IIOJK, he said.

Naqshbandi said, journalists have been attacked and are under constant threat by Indian administration for the coverage of human rights violations in IIOJK.

He urged the UN Secretary General to stop India from committing human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...