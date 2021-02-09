JKPL delegation, Prof Butt discuss Kashmir situation

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) called on senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt at his residence in Srinagar, today.

The delegation was led by party Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and included Shabbir Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad and Arif Ahmad. The leaders on occasion discussed the prevailing situation of Kashmir saying the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India is the unresolved Kashmir dispute.

They demanded peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. lf the Kashmir dispute is not resolved, the situation can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia, they warned.

