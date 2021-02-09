Rally in Muzaffarabad pays homage to Afzal Guru, Maqbool Butt

Muzaffarabad, February 09 (KMS): A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, today, to pay tribute to the great Kashmiri martyred leaders Mohammad Afzal Guru and Mohammad Maqbool Butt.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against India and in favour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation. They were holding banners bearing pro-freedom slogans.

Addressing on the occasion, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, said that Afzal Guru and Maqbool Butt were hanged by the biased Indian judiciary.

Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam, and local political leaders including Shaukat Javed, Usman Ali Hashim and Muhammad Aimal Farzam condemned India for its military siege in IIOJK.

