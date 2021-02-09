Shutdown paralyses normal life in IIOJK

Several youth arrested, Javed Mir put under house arrest

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, normal life was paralyzed due to complete shutdown on the occasion of the eighth martyrdom anniversary of martyred Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Afzal Guru, today.

Call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

Thousands of personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary forces are patrolling the deserted streets in the valley to prevent pro-freedom and anti-India protests.

India had hanged Muhammad Afzal Guru in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February, 1984. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

APHC working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, thanked the people of Kashmir for observing an exemplary shutdown to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru. He said that on this day in 2013, Shaheed Guru defeated Indian hegemony by accepting the gallows instead of surrendering to the occupier India.

Meanwhile, police arrested several persons including a woman during house raids and cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Shopian and other areas of the territory. Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmad Mir was put under house arrest.

