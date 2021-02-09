Untoo protests in novel way to demand bodies of Butt, Guru

Srinagar, February 09 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a novel way to protest the delay in handover the bodies of prominent martyred Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru to their families, human rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo along with his associates tied a noose around their neck at the Press Colony in Srinagar, today.

The police personnel present there immediately snatched the rope and prevented Untoo, who is also the Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights (J&K), from taking the next step.

A banner was also hanging around the Untoo’s neck. It read: “Hang every Kashmiri or return Muqbool’s and Afzal’s body to their relatives.” Untoo threatened to go for an indefinite strike if the bodies were not returned within three months. He appealed to International Court of Justice, UNOHRC and all human rights organizations to support the demand for return of dead bodies of Muhammad Afzal Guru and Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

