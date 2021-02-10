APHC-AJK seminar pays tributes to Maqbool Butt

Islamabad, February 10 (KMS): A seminar organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir chapter has paid homage to the prominent Kashmiri leader Muhammad Maqbool Butt on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing a seminar organized by the APHC-AJK in Islamabad, the Hurriyat leaders highlighted the services of the martyred leader in the freedom movement and reiterated the commitment to continue the struggle till its logical conclusion.

The leaders said that India violated all moral and constitutional boundaries and martyred Muhammad Maqbool Butt on February 11, 1984 in violation of all international norms and values. Kashmiris have offering great sacrifices for the right to self-determination, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders said that despite using all its brutal tactics, India had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom and New Delhi should recognize the ground realities and create favorable conditions for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The speakers strongly condemned the Indian atrocities, including using the oppressed Kashmiris as human shields and martyring innocent people. They praised the determination of the jailed Hurriyat leaders and activists and expressed the fear that India wants to annihilate the Kashmiri leaders like Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru by implicating them in baseless cases. They appealed to the international community to take immediate notice of fake cases and play a role in preventing extrajudicial killings.

Among those who attended and addressed the seminar included Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, Abdul Majeed Mir, Abdul Majeed Malik, Shamim Shawl, Mir Tahir Masood, Nisar Mirza, Hassan Al-Bana, Raja Khadim Hussain, Ejaz Rahmani, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Haji Sultan Butt, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Zahid Ashraf, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Gulshan Ahmed, Syed Zahid Mushtaq, Sanaullah Dar, Basharat Noori and Imtiaz Wani .

Prayers were offered for all the martyrs of Kashmir including Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Hurriyat AJK leaders Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and Zahid Ashraf in their statements in Islamabad paid tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt and other martyrs. Muhammad Rehmani stated that fake cases were manipulated against these sons of the soil and judicial murder was committed by the Indian courts and authorities.

