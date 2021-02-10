APHC, Mirwaiz forum reject Indian media propaganda against Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, February 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have rejected the propaganda by some Indian media outlets about Hurriayt leaders terming it as a concocted move to malign the freedom struggle.

The APHC and the forum were reacting to the rumors that Hurriyat leaders met top Indian leadership in New Delhi first time after the revocation of Kashmir’s special status by Modi-led fascist Indian government, on August 05, 2019.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said such stories are part of a conspiracy hatched by Indian secret agencies aimed at maligning the sacred movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the circulation of fake news about Hurriyat is to divert the attention of the international community from the extrajudicial killings of Kashmiri youth and illegal actions being taken by India to effect a demographic change in the territory. He said a mouth piece of Indian intelligence agencies funded by Indian home ministry has been tasked with creating doubts in the mind of Kashmiri people regarding pro-freedom groups and organisations so that India can sell its own narrative on the Kashmir dispute.

“This is clear cut frustration that things have not moved an inch on the ground as planned by RSS Hindutva goons supported by Indian police, army, paramilitary and establishment”, the APHC added and advised India to stop spreading fake news as Kashmiris are wise enough to sift between truth and falsehood. The spokesman said the Kashmiri people are grateful to Pakistan for championing the just and durable solution to the Kashmir dispute at all international forums.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by its incarcerated Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, asked people to be wary of mischief mongers and agencies who are spreading such rumors against Hurriyat leaders. The forum rejected such concocted stories saying that none of the forum members led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is involved in it.

The Mirwaiz forum reiterated its stand regarding the peaceful and just political resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue as per the aspirations of its people, and said it stands firm on its position.

It further said its chairman has been illegally and arbitrarily detained at home for the past one and a half years by the authorities and his basic human rights stand suspended for advocating people’s aspirations.

