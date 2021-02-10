Delegations visit Sumjhi’s residence for condolence

Srinagar, February 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo have offered deep condolences to senior APHC leader Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi on the demise of his wife.

Shabbir Dar and Ahsan Untoo ina statement also condoled with Advocate Ghulam Nabi Shaheen over the death of his mother. The statement said that both women were strong supporters of freedom movement. Mohammad Ahsan Untoo along with a delegation visited the bereaved families.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Led by party Secretary General Naseerul Islam also visited the residence of Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and expressed sympathy with him. The delegation on the occasion said that India should accept the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is a recognized international dispute, which is testified by the relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tehreek-e Khawateen Spokesperson Rafia Rasool and General Secretary Shameem Shawl also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

