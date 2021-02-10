Posters with pictures of Maqbool Butt, others appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters were displayed in Srinagar and other parts of the territory urging people to observe complete shutdown, tomorrow, on the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri martyred leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

The posters displayed by Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir paid rich tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs including Muhammad Maqbool Butt. Some of the posters read that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste. The posters said the Kashmiris’ struggle is meant for freedom from Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters were carrying pictures of Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Massarat Aalam Butt, Dr Hameed Fayaz and martyred leaders Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute through exercise of plebiscite as promised by the UN.

The posters while reiterating that Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their freedom struggle said that Indian government is violating international laws in Kashmir.

