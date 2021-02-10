Archive: Current Month

Prof Butt seeks world intervention to resolve Kashmir dispute

Kashmir Media Service

Image result for prof butt kashmirSrinagar, February 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that Kashmir dispute has reached a critical condition in the changing world order where the international community should step in to resolve it through a meaningful dialogue process.

Professor Butt said this during his visit to the residences of Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and Advocate Ghulam Nabi Shaheen in Sopore to condole with them over the loss of their wife and mother, respectively.

The Hurriyat leader said Kashmir is the main dispute between Pakistan and India and New Delhi should shun its hegemonic approach and initiate a serious dialogue process with Pakistan and the real representatives of Jammu and Kashmir to find out its permanent solution.


