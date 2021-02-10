YPP and MOFA to present Kashmiri cultural song NIGAROO

Islamabad, February 10 (KMS): President Youth Parliament of Pakistan, Ubaid Qureshi, has said that YPP and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are going to present jointly the Kashmiri cultural song NIGAROO on Thursday to depict the soft cultural image of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ubaid Qureshi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Youth Parliament took the initiative to present the Kashmiri language cultural song while the ministry of foreign affairs took the lead to release it to pay tribute to people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The song will be released on Thursday (February 11) in the Kashmiri cultural exhibition being organized by Foreign Office of Pakistan. This song’s primary theme is to depict Kashmiri cultural and divided family’s image across the globe,” he said.

The YPP President maintained that NIGAROO is a visual representation of Kashmiri love and separation at the Line of Control, presenting a soft cultural image to the world. “The song is based on the pure Kashmiri language, which was learned and re-read by Zohaib Zaman, an executive member of the Youth Parliament, who has performed various other cultural songs in the past. Kashmiris played important role in writing, composing, singing and presentation of the song NIGAROO,” he said.

Ubaid Qureshi pointed out this song was written in IIOJK while it was sung by a young man from Azad Kashmir and it does not include any financial support from any brand or personality. It is also a non-commercial and non-profitable song but it is a voluntary attempt of the Youth Parliament to express the spirit of patriotism for Kashmir, he said. The vision of this song is to better represent the culture so that the world becomes more aware of the lives of those living along the Line of Control and the problems faced by the divided families, he added.

The YPP President maintained that NIGAROO visuals consist of two parts. “Initially, it presents the story of two youngsters living across LoC who want to meet, but they are helpless due to the current tough situation of IIOJK. In the end part, renowned artist and Chairman Youth Parliament Abrar-ul-Haq has included an Urdu poem to give hope to the people of Kashmir that one day this oppression and barbarism will end and there will be peace and justice.” This song will represent the feeling of love that prevails among the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, adding that the soft cultural image of Kashmir needs to be highlighted.

Furthermore, Abrar-ul-Haq commented in an International Parliamentary Kashmir Conference about his upcoming Kashmiri cultural song. He also admired Kashmiris’ talent and their efforts towards highlighting the Kashmir cause. The song depicts the soft cultural image of Kashmir and the way the problems are having an impact on human behaviors has also been highlighted.

Ubaid Qureshi also mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will release the song worldwide with English subtitles. “We are thankful to the MOFA to acknowledge and promote the volunteer initiative of Kashmiri youngsters. This will give a positive image of Kashmiri talent working for the Kashmir cause. We all must raise the voice for Kashmir as much as we can,” he said.

He said, Youth Parliament is a volunteer-based platform, and our motto is to develop a linkage between Youth and Government. “We all feel delighted to present NIGAROO from the forum of Youth Parliament. On behalf of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, I am thankful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and every person who contributed voluntarily to make this possible and I am hopeful for a positive response and feedback from the people particularly the youth of Pakistan,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...