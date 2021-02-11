Glowing tributes paid to Maqbool Butt

Srinagar, February 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to pay glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri martyr leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt on his martyrdom anniversary, today.

the All Parties Harriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to Shaheed Mohammad Maqbool Butt said that the Kashmiris would never allow any sell-out of the exemplary sacrifices of their martyrs.

He said that India must recognise the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir, shun its stubbornness and pave the way for a free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of United Nations Security Council because the people of Kashmir vehemently reject India’s illegal occupation.

A delegation led by senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori during a visit to the residence of APHC leader Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi said that Maqbool Butt was a true and honest freedom fighter and the best tribute to him would be to continue his struggle till complete success. He also reiterated his demand for return of mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Guru to their families. The delegation was comprised Abdul Rashid Dar, Master Abdul Rashid Wani, Ghulam Qadir Reena and others. The delegation condoled with the bereaved family over the death of the wife of Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement said that the manner in which Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru were hanged was a blot on the face of the Indian judiciary. He said that the lingering Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the hanging of Maqbool Butt was like a black page in the judicial history of India.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, Mohammad Iqbal Mir said that Maqbool Butt was secretly put to gallows on petty pretext of satisfying the collective conscience of Indian people. He added that even he was not given a last chance to meet his family.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing a party meeting in Rajouri said that supreme sacrifices made by sons of soil, Shaheed Mohammad Maqbool Butt, Shaheed Mohammad Afzal Guru and others for the right to self determination of the Kashmiri people would always be remembered.

Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir said that Shaheed Maqbool Butt was a statesman, warrior, a political leader and a diplomat who led Kashmiris on all fronts and sacrificed his life for the sacred cause. He added that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs, including Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru, would not be allowed go waste.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Abdul Hameed in a statement in Srinagar, saluting the martyrdom of Maqbool Butt, said, “There is no trace of those who hanged Maqbool Butt but the martyrs are still in the hearts of millions of people. We will always follow the footsteps of Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt to reach our destination.

Various Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation, J&K, Sikh Council and the Sikh youths of J&K at a meeting held in Jammu also paid rich tributes to Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru.

The meeting was chaired by S.Narinder Singh Khalsa. Addressing the meeting Sikh leaders S.Rajinder Singh, S.Manmohn Singh, S.Manmeet Singh, S.jaswinder Singh, S.Harasis Singh, S.Amandeep Singh, S.Davinder Singh, S.Harmanan Singh, S.Surinder Singh and S.Manjit Singh remembered the sacrifices of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru for their freedom and dignity.

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders won’t go in vain and will result in end of occupation one day. He said that Maqbool Butt became a victim of Indian aggression for his political beliefs.

The spokesman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement said that the people of Kashmir would remember the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs including the martyrdom of Maqbool Butt and would continue their mission till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Vice Chairman of Mahaz-e-Azadi, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah in his statement issued in Islamabad reiterated that the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris are unforgettable and the movement, for which people, including Maqbool Butt and thousands of Kashmiris laid down their lives, will continue at all costs till complete success.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir said that Maqbool Butt was devoted to the Kashmir cause, adding that he preferred to hang but did not bow before the Indian aggression.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani said that the Kashmiri people, treading the path of martyr Maqbool Butt, were writing a new chapter of history of sacrifices in the occupied territory.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt said that the people of Kashmir would continue the martyrs’ mission till taking it to its logical end.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran paying tributes to Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru said that the people of Kashmir would accomplish the martyrs’ mission at all costs.

