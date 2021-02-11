Indian troops martyr 60-year-old man in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a 60-year-old Kashmiri in Baramulla district.

Indian troops killed the aged Kashmiri, Sarfraz Ahmad, during a violent military operation in Uri area of the district.

Soon after the information, a team of Uri police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The victim was later laid to rest in an Indian army-run graveyard in Uri where thousands of Kashmiris killed by the troops have been buried in the past.

