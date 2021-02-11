KC-EU pays tribute to martyrs Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru

Brussels, February 11 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) has paid rich tribute to Kashmiri martyrs, Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru for their unmatchable struggle for liberation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The KC-EU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed was presiding over a meeting of core committee of the Council in Brussels on occasion of martyrdom’s anniversaries of both of the prominent Kashmiri freedom figures.

He urged the Indian government to hand over the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru to their families in Kashmir for a proper funeral and decent burial in Kashmir.

Paying rich tribute to Guru and Butt, he said, the two great martyrs are lights for struggle of the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

He said, Indian acted inhumanely by holding bodies of the martyrs at jail premises for a long time. No human being and no one of the civilised societies in the world accept such ruthless behaviour as India is doing with the Kashmiris.

Chair of KC-EU said, it is proved now that Afzal Guru was hanged in a fake allegation and Maqbool Butt was also targeted because of his struggle freedom of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed also warned that by killing people and committing crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir and constant military lockdown of the Kashmir valley, the India cannot stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are struggling for the rights of self-determination accepted under UN Security Council’s resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian authorities, he added.

He also denounced Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir including extra judicial killings and detention of a number of leaders and persistent blockade in the held valley.

He demanded the world community to make necessary steps in order to stop atrocities against the innocent and peaceful people of Kashmir and play a role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

