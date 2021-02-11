Martyrs like Maqbool Butt keep illuminating freedom struggle

#MartyrsSymbolsOfKashmirisResistance

Islamabad, February 11 (KMS): Martyrs like Maqbool Butt are symbols of Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian illegal occupation.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, Maqbool Butt kissed the gallows but refused to bow before Indian hegemony, adding Kashmiri martyrs are symbols of courage and freedom.

It said, Maqbool Butt was hanged against all norms of justice and fairness for his leading role in freedom struggle of Kashmir, saying martyrs will keep illuminating Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

The report said, Kashmiri people will never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs. It added that Kashmiris were ready to face Indian bullets on their chests but would never surrender before the Indian aggression.

It said, India cannot subdue the Kashmiris’ struggle through the barrel of the gun and the tyrant India needs to be taken to task for its crimes in IIOJK. Liberation from Indian bondage only way to end Kashmiris’ woes, it maintained.

Mohammad Maqbool Butt was executed on this day in 1984 inside New Delhi’s Tihar jail and his body was buried in the jail premises.

