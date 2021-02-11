Pakistan raises voice globally against HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, February 11 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan has effectively raised its vioce against the growing trend of Islamophobia and gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at global level.

Talking to eminent religious scholar and Secretary General Wifaq-ul-Madaris Qari Hanif Jalandhary in Islamabad, he appreciated role of ulema in promotion of interfaith harmony and unity among Muslims.

Qari Hanif Jalandhary appreciated the Foreign Minister for raising voice on world fora against Islamophobia and gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...