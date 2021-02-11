UN chief’s attention drawn to appalling rights situation in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of International Forum for Justice Human Rights (J&K) Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to persuade India to hand over the mortal remains of martyrs Mohammad Maqbool Buttt and Mohammed Afzal Guru to their families in Kashmir.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a letter to the UN Chief drew his attention towards the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Jammu Kashmir, saying the territory has been witnessing bloodshed, extrajudicial killings, disappearances, rape, torture, massacres, use of pellet guns, pepper gas and life imprisonments under draconian laws, over the past many years.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir from day one have been involved in a peaceful struggle for their political rights, but India instead of listening to the genuine demand for the UN-acknowledged right to self-determination uses brute force to silence people of Jammu Kashmir & force them into submission.

He informed the UN Secretary General that India has killed tens of thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir since 1947. “Among these martyrs include people like Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru who were sent to gallows by India at Tihar jail Delhi without fulfilling required judicial process and the international protocol and were buried there, even without allowing the next of kin to meet and see them before hanging.”

He mentioned that being Muslims there are certain obligatory laws to be fallowed when last rights of a dead person are performed, which were not done during their funeral in jail premises.

“We request you to intervene and use your good offices to persuade India to hand over the mortal remains of both martyrs so that their last rights could be performed as per religious guidelines,” he concluded.

