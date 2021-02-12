Govt, people of Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris till grant of right to self-determination: Shibli

Islamabad, February 12 (KMS): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Government and people of Pakistan have extended support to the Kashmiri brethren throughout the last seven decades, and would continue to do so until the Kashmiris succeed in their struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Speaking at the Kashmir Solidarity Day Photographic Exhibition at Foreign Office, the minister said that Pakistan under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and internationally highlighted the humanitarian, legal and peace and security dimensions of the issue.

Shibli Faraz said Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached out to world leaders, the international institutions, the UN, the OIC and forcefully raised the Jammu & Kashmir dispute on all multilateral and international fora. “Our efforts to project the Kashmir cause have not gone unnoticed.

United Nations Security Council has discussed the Jammu & Kashmir dispute three times since 5 August 2019. UN Secretary General has affirmed multiple times that the position of the United Nations on Jammu & Kashmir is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions.

World leaders, international human rights organizations as well as the media have been at one in condemnation of the lockdown by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK”, he said.

Shibli Faraz said that the struggle and expression of solidarity will go on until the purpose is fulfilled – providing Kashmiris their right to self-determination in line with the UNSC resolutions.

Shibli said that Pakistan has repeatedly expressed its desire for peace but unfortunately, India has vitiated the atmosphere with its illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister said that such a situation cannot be allowed to linger anymore and it was time that international community took cognizance of the ill-will of India, and its evil designs to usurp the rights of Kashmiris in IIOJK

“We stand by our Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination and each passing day our support for the innocent Kashmiris will be further strengthened”, Shibli remarked.

He appreciated the photographic exhibition organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which among other facets of life also highlights the cultural/scenic beauty of the IIOJK

He said Kashmir no doubt was a heaven on earth which unfortunately has been turned into a hell by the cruel and inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri people by the Indian security forces backed by the Indian Government.

He said during events organized over the past few days the international community has witnessed the magnificent show of solidarity with Kashmiris by the Pakistanis at home and abroad.

However he made it clear that expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people is not a one-time event or activity, it has never been so.

