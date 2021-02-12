Hindu extremists vandalise Dalits’ houses in India

New Delhi, February 12 (KMS): Tension gripped the Karnal city in the Indian state of Haryana after Hindu armed extremists vandalised the houses and property of members of Dalit minority.

Around a dozen houses and several bikes were set ablaze by the Hindu goons in Valmiki Basti of Phoosgarh on the outskirts of the Karnal city of Haryana.

The Dalit residents of the area told media men that some upper caste Hindu youth, involved in illicit liquor trade, were forcing Dalit youth into it. When they refused, the upper caste Hindu youth with arms entered the locality and attacked Dalits, they added.

The residents said that despite police presence, the Hindu armed men again arrived in the locality and threatened them with dire consequences. The tension arose in the area after the attack.

