Indain CRPF officer injured in bullet fire in Budgam

Srinagar, February 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Officer was injured in a bullet fire in Budgam district.

The paramilitary officer, Rajesh Kumar was critically injured when his service rifle accidentally went off at Nagum Chadoora, area of the district, a police officer told media men.

He said that the CRPF officer was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to 92 Base Army Hospital in Srinagar where he is being treated for a bullet injury in the right leg.

Like this: Like Loading...