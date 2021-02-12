India’s unwillingness to resolve Kashmir dispute main impediment to regional peace: FO

Islamabad, February 12 (KMS): Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that India’s unwillingness to resolve the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the main impediment to bring durable peace in the region.

Responding to media queries during his weekly news briefing in Islamabad, today, he said the entire world acknowledges Kashmir as a disputed region, which should be resolved in light of the UN resolutions.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said international media is exposing Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in the occupied territory. He said irresponsible attitude of India has endangered the peace and security of the region.

