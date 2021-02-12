No peace but silence imposed in IIOJK: NC leader

New Delhi, February 12 (KMS): National Conference leader and Member of Indian Parliament, Hasnain Masoodi, has said that the silence imposed by New Delhi following the revocation of special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August 2019 should not be construed as peace.

Hasnain Masoodi said this while highlighting the situation of IIOJK during a discussion on the budget in Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

He said, peace and development go hand in hand, and there can be no development without peace. He pointed out that over 400 people, including many Indian forces’ personnel, have been killed in IIOJK in last one year with urban areas like Jammu and Srinagar accounting for 20 per cent of incidents. He added that statistics show there is no peace in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...