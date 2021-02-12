Repeal of Kashmir’s special status has not benefited India: Dulat

New Delhi February 12 (KMS): The former chief of the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Amarjit Singh Dulat, terming the move to end the Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019 as meaningless, said that it has not benefited India much.

Amarjit Singh Dulat in a media interview in New Delhi said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir were disappointed over the repeal of the special status and they thought it was a kind of treachery.

He said that dialogue between India and Pakistan should never be stopped and the relationship between the two countries should be restored. He said that many issues could be resolved only when talks between the two countries begin.

On the recent standoff between China and India in eastern Ladakh, the former RAW chief said that occasional tensions remain on the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Like this: Like Loading...