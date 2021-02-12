Schools to reopen in IIOJK on March 01

Srinagar, February 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities on Friday said that all the government and private schools in Kashmir Valley will reopen on March 01 after eight months of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Director School Education Kashmir, (DESK), Mohammad Youns Malik told media men that there was no confusion as they had already issued the order that all schools would be reopened on March 01.

He said there will be sanitization and cleaning of schools 5 days before the reopening of the educational institutions. “We have issued the guidelines to the school heads to ensure proper cleaning and sanitation of classrooms,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...