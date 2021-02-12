Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK condemned

Islamabad, February 12 (KMS): The AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum has strongly condemned the surge in Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The forum in an extraordinary meeting held in Islamabad, today, and chaired by Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, also rejected Indian false propaganda against the Kashmir freedom movement and Hurriyat leaders by the Indian secret agencies.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said the Indian repression cannot stop the Kashmiris from demanding their right to self-determination. People of IIOJK will continue their struggle till victory, he added.

He said, the condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists in different Indian detention centres and jails is very pathetic. He appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri political detainees.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the US statement and position wherein the United States State Department has clarified that there had been no change in America’s Kashmir policy and Washington still considers Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory. They urged the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the meeting also demanded immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is continuously under house detention since 5th August 2019.

