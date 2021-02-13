Archive: Current Month

February 2021
« Jan    
3 Indian CISF personnel injured in Baramulla accident

Kashmir Media Service

Image result for 3 Indian CISF personnel injured in Baramulla accidentSrinagar, February 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least three troops of Indian Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) sustained injuries in a road accident in Baramulla district, today.

Reports said that a vehicle carrying the CISF personnel was on its way from Chandayan towards Uri when it skidded off the road and turned turtle near Salamabad, resulting in injuries to three persons.

A senior police officer, confirming the incident, told media that the injured troops have been shifted to Sub-District Hospital Uri for treatment.


