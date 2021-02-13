30 people killed, dozens injured in mishaps in India

New Delhi, Feb 13 (KMS): In India at least 30 people were killed and dozens others injured in an explosion and other incidents in different areas.

At least 15 workers were killed and 30 injured in an explosion that ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu .The explosion took place when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, said the Indian police.

At least eight persons, including women and children, were killed when a tourist bus fell into a gorge near Damuku in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district, the Indian police said.

Meanwhile, six people were killed when their car was hit by a truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

