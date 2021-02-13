AAC grieved over passing away of several personalities in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has expressed deep grief over the passing away of several personalities, who had strong relations with the organisation, the movement and the Mirwaiz family.

Among these personalities was senior advocate, Haji Muhammad Amin Malik of Gojwara presently living at Umar Colony in Lal Bazaar. He was a veteran member of the AAC and close political associate of Shaheed-e-Millat, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

The AAC expressed deep grief over the demise of the mother of veteran lawyer and General Secretary of Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Advocate G N Shaheen; the wife of senior Hurriyat leader Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi; Muzaffar Ahmad Mattoo, son of late Ghulam Mustafa Mattoo, resident of Qaziyaar Zainakadal, the wife of Ghulam Hassan Khan of Bohri Kadal; and the wife of Qazi Ghulam Hassan of Kadi Kadal presently living in Nishat, Srinagar.

In a statement, the AAC on behalf of its leadership especially its incarcerated Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant highest place in Jannah for the departed souls and forbearance to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

