AJK President urges Muslim countries to help stop genocide of Muslims in IIOJK

Islamabad, February 13 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged Muslim countries to unite against the worst Islamophobia and help stop the genocide of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a webinar organized by Malaysia-based Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization on the latest situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Masood Khan said demographic change in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the prime objective of the BJP-RSS regime.

He said the main issue we should focus on is the mass settlement of Hindus from all over India into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The AJK President said over two million Hindus have already been given state citizenship and this level of importation of foreign nationals in a disputed territory has not been seen in modern history.

He said India is acting as an aggressor state and its one million troops deployed in the occupied Kashmir who are brutalizing Kashmiri people simply because they are Muslims.

