APHC urges HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the international human rights organizations to take serious note of victimization of illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails of the territory and India.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the condition of Kashmiri political prisoners as worrisome because of the worst kind of victimization by India for their rightful political beliefs.

He said the Kashmiri detainees are being subjected to inhuman treatment and denied even very basic facilities including medical care and hygienic food. He said the so-called judicial trail of these prisoners is being stretched to prolong their detention to punish them for resisting and raising their voice against India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The spokesman said that hundreds of prisoners including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Meraajudin Kalwal, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariyati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed and Muhammad Ayub Mir were facing the most inhuman conditions in various Indian prisons.

The APHC spokesman saluted the resolve and determination of the political prisoners and maintained that through victimization, India would never succeed to force them to surrender their will to fight for their right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...