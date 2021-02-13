IIOJK High Court quashes PSA detention of seven persons

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention of seven persons who were booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in 2019 and 2020.

Separate benches of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal quashed the detention of Javaid Ahmed Sofi, Mudassir Ahmed Dar, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Rayees Ahmed Chak, Shafqat Abrar, Nisar Ahmed Khanday and Atta Muhammad Malik and ordered their release.

The court quashed the detention after hearing advocates Nazir Ahmed Ronga, Aijaz Ahmed Butt, Hussain Rashid, Syed Ahmed Andrabi, Vaseem Aslam and Wajid Haseeb on behalf of the detainees and the authorities through its counsel.

