Khan Sopori pays tributes to Ghulam Muhammad Bulla

Tributes
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has paid glowing tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla of Sopore.

Ghulam Mohammad Bulla was arrested on February 15, 1975 for leading a protest rally against the Indira-Abdullah Accord and was tortured and martyred in custody.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shaheed Bulla was an unforgettable mujahid of Kashmir liberation movement. He said, the great sacrifice of Bulla proves that the people of Kashmiri will never accept anything less than freedom from Indian occupation.


