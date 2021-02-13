Uttarakhand disaster; missing Kashmiri engineer’s body found

Srinagar, February 13 (KMS): The body of a Kashmiri engineer, who had gone missing following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, India, was recovered on Friday, officials said.

The body of Basharat Ahmed Zargar, a resident of Soura area of Srinagar, was recovered near the Rishi Ganga power project where he was working, the officials said. They added that his family members, who were in Uttarakhand, have expressed the desire to shift the dead body in Srinagar for last rites.

On the other hand, the flashfloods in Uttarakhand that left dozens dead and over 200 missing has created unease in Bandipora villages located around the Kishanganga hydel project. An entire village of Budwan in Gurez valley had to be relocated for the construction of the dam site in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for setting up 330 MW Kishenganga hydroelectric project executed by the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC).

“The dam spread almost 4 kilometers from Mala Bridge and left people in the surrounding villages apprehensive,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, the Block Development Council (BDC) chairman for twin villages of Kanzalwan and Bagtore.

