Concern expressed over detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the territory.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even the basic human rights of the prisoners are not available to them. He added that the prisoners were being deprived of medical treatment.

He said that the families of the detainees of Kashmir were unable to get them released from Indian jails even after selling land, houses, ornaments and everything else. The Indian government, judiciary and agencies are setting up the worst examples of state terrorism and oppression against the people of Kashmir by creating fake obstacles in the way of detainees’ release.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi called upon the international human rights organizations— Amnesty International and Asia Watch to press the Indian government for the release of thousands of Kashmir political prisoners who have been held by the Indian government in its jails for many years.

He said, illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in the jails of India and the territory included Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Hameed Fayyaz, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mohammad Yaseen Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sufi, Dr Mohammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Amir Hamza Shah, Mohammad Yusuf Falahi, Ayaz Akbar, Advocate Shahid-ul-Salam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Ashraf, Masarrat Alam Butt, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Taweedi, Tika Muhammad Khan and Shakeel Ahmad.

