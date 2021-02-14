India has deprived Kashmiris of birthright: APHC

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad has said that India has occupied the territory at gunpoint and has held the people of the territory hostage since long.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris were only demanding their birthright to self-determination but India had deprived them of their right. He added that India had martyred lakhs of Kashmiris and desecrated thousands of women over the last seven decades. It is a common practice to kidnap young men and then martyr them in fake encounters, he deplored.

Molvi Bashir said that the military siege of Kashmiri Muslims had been going on since the removal of Kashmir’s special status by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in August 2019. He said, innocent Kashmiri youth are being arrested and martyred by the Indian forces every day.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) has said that without a just and acceptable resolution of Kashmir dispute there can be no peace in South Asia since the region is bone of contention between two nuclear powers.

In a statement issued in Jammu, JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani said that “Peace in South Asia can only be possible after the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people who deserve to live a peaceful and dignified life like other humans who enjoy their democratic and human rights.”

Aquib Wani further said that lakhs of people have lost their lives because of unresolved Kashmir dispute, the killings continue till date and it’s time for world bodies to come out of their dormancy and persuade all stakeholders to hold dialogue and save human lives by resolving Kashmir dispute.

