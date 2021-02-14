India-led HR abuses in IIOJK touching new heights, Biden told

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, has expressed the hope that new US President Joe Biden would address the question of the right of self-determination on priority basis during his term in office as the US President.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a letter to President Joe Biden also hoped that he would encourage the leaders of India and Pakistan to honour the title of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination. He felicitated the US president on assuming his charge and said, “In just last 30 years we have lost a generation in Kashmir and our people have been through a vicious circle of multiple violence and have suffered unprecedented violations of human rights.”

“The human rights abuses by Indian state are touching new heights with every passing day which should be a matter of serious concern for every one particularly those who champion human rights causes around the globe,” he said.

The letter further said, “It is exactly 70 years and 11 months since January 1952 when Mr. Frank P Graham (President of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and United States Senator) as UN Representative for India and Pakistan referred to the people of Kashmir as ‘a people of legend, song and story, associated with snow-capped mountains, beautiful valleys and life-giving waters worthy of the right of their own self-determination through a free, secure and impartial plebiscite”, that we still remain bereft of this right, as equal people.”

