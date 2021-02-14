Mehbooba not allowed to meet family of martyred youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti has said that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq, one of the three youth killed in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar, in December last year.

Mehbooba Mufti in her tweet said, “Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed in a fake encounter. His father was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for demanding his body. This is the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir.”

She said that this reign of suppression & terror in Kashmir is the unvarnished and unpalatable truth that the Indian govt wants to hide from the rest of the world. She added that a 16-year-old is killed and then hurriedly buried denying his family the right and chance to perform his last rites.

She also uploaded a video of her interaction with her security staff at her residence in Gupkar area of Srinagar. The PDP chief said, she was being stopped from visiting different areas of the Valley without being informed about the reasons. KMS—1A

