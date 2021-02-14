Omar Abdullah, family put under house arrest in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday was put under house arrest along with his family, including his father Farooq Abdullah by the Indian authorities in Srinagar.

Reacting to the house detention, Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter: “This is the “naya/new J&K after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough; they’ve locked my father and & me in our home; they’ve locked my sister and her kids in their home as well.”

The former IIOJK chief minister also posted photographs showing police vehicles outside the gates of his residence in the Gupkar area of Srinagar.

Omar also alleged that his house staff was not being let inside.

“Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter,” he said in another tweet.

The PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti had on Saturday too claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq — one of the three youth killed in a fake encounter in Parimpora locality in Srinagar, December last year.

