Peace can’t prevail without cessation of genocide against humanity in IIIOJK: Masood

Karachi, February 14 (KMS): The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has stressed that peace and stability in the region cannot prevail without cessation of genocide and crimes against humanity in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan addressing the 9th International Maritime Conference in Karachi said, it is the moral obligation of everyone to raise voice to save the Kashmiri people from the scourge of impending annihilation en-mass.

He called upon the international community to come out to stop the illicit transfer of millions of Indian Hindus to the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

