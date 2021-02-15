AJK spouses of IIOJK men seek citizenship, travel papers

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, women from Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, who married Kashmiri men and had traveled to IIOJK after 2010 announcement of amnesty policy for former mujahideen by then chief minister, Omar Abdullah have reiterated demands of citizenship rights and travel documents for them and their children to visit their parents, siblings and relatives across the border.

The group of women addressing a press conference in Srinagar on Monday appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view.

“We see the last glimpses of our dead relatives on the phone. We see their funerals on video calls. What can be a bigger tyranny than this? Imagine the plight of one’s daughter or sister if she can’t visit her home for 9-10 years or you can’t see her dead body,” said Taiba, a resident of Baramulla district, who had come with her Kashmiri husband and three kids nine years ago from Pakistan.

She said that the 2010 promise of rehabilitation was all false. “They did not fulfill any of their promises. Instead cases were filed against us. We neither got documents like Aadhar card or election card nor were we given any citizenship although we knocked at every door,” she added.

“Our children are suffering the most. They should get travel documents so that they could acquire education outside,” she said, adding, “We are not terrorists. We are from Pakistan and have been living here for the past 10-12 years.”

She said, many of the women have been divorced and husbands of some others have died. “In any part of the world, a divorced or widowed woman returns to her parent’s home. Where else will she go with small children? Why are our parents’ homes snatched from us,” said Taiba.

Nabila, a resident of Pattan, had left her minor daughter in Pakistan when she had decided to travel to Kashmir with her husband in 2012. For the past eight years she has been unable to meet her daughter.

“I make her excuses when she asks me ‘Mama when are you coming’. I had never imagined that I would get stuck here. What crime have we committed?… This separation has terribly affected our and our children’s mental health,” she said.

The group said that if a decision was not taken on their fate then they have plans to march en-masse towards the Line of Control (LoC) in the near future.

