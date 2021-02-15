Another minor girl molested by Indian troops in IIOJK

Her fate wouldn’t be different from Aasifa’s had locals not reached on time

👉#NoEndToRightsViolationsInIIOJK

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in yet another shocking incident of brutal sexual assault after the rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa in Jammu, Indian troops molested and attempted to abduct a nine-year-old girl for rape in Bandipora district.

Indian troops abused the minor girl and dragged her into their vehicle when she along with her sister was working in her garden at Chewa in Ajas area of the district. On raising hue and cry by her sister, the locals rushed to the spot to rescue the minor victim. In the meantime, the troops managed to escape leaving their vehicle with the locals.

The victim family lodged an FIR in Ajas Police station. The family said that Indian army was pressuring them to withdraw the case.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement strongly condemned the horrific act of molestation and kidnapping bid by Indian troops saying that India is using rape molestation and kidnappings as a weapon of war to force freedom loving people of Kashmir to submission. He added that the forces of fear had been successful in their criminal act if the accompanying sister had not raised the alarm which alerted the locals who intervened and saved the innocent girl. This is the real face of occupational authorities who have a false claim of being a democracy and secular, he added. “They are actually religious extremists whose only aim is to terrorise Kashmiri people and prolong their illegal occupation. He said that India needs to be held accountable for all its war crimes in Jammu Kashmir.

International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo while reacting to the attempted abduction of the girl by the troops said that IFJHR would approach the United Nations Human Rights Council to punish the culprits. He said that the matter would be brought into the notice of the human rights wing of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Spokesperson Rafia Rasool and General Secretary Shameem Shawl in a statement appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the world media to take notice of the sexual assault on the minor girl by Indian troops at Chewa in Ajas area of Bandipora district. They said that the fate of the girl would have not been different from 8-year-old Aasifa of Jammu, if the locals had not reached the spot to rescue her. They said that three Indian army men attempted to abduct, rape and kill the minor girl to create an atmosphere of harassment in the territory.

They said that the vehicle seized by the locals had different number plates at its front and back, which proves that the troops had planned the incident in advance.

The statement said that the Indian army is pressuring the families not to file the case against the criminal troops.

Like this: Like Loading...