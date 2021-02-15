APHC calls for strike on EU group visit

Minor girl narrowly escapes rape, murder

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete strike will be observed on Wednesday, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The strike will be observed on the expected visit of a selected European parliamentary group to the occupied territory, which has been arranged by the Indian authorities. The strike is intended to remind the United Nations, European Union and the other world powers of their obligation to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A meeting of the APHC Majlis-e-Shoora was held in Srinagar, today, which was presided over by its working vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar. It was said in the meeting that the visit of the selected European parliamentarians to the territory will not serve the Indian designs to hoodwink the international community. The meeting expressed grave concern over the miserable plight of the Hurriyat detainees and warned that if any untoward happened to them, the Kashmiri people would not remain silent spectators. The meeting urged the United Nations and the world community to impress upon India to stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in a statement questioned the visit by the European parliamentarians saying that the same India has repeatedly denied access by the International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to the occupied territory.

In yet another shocking incident of a brutal sexual assault, Indian troops molested and attempted to abduct a nine-year-old girl for rape and possible murder in Bandipora district. The troops abused the girl and dragged her into their vehicle when she along with her sister was working in her orchard at Chewa in Ajas area of the district. On raising hue and cry by her sister, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the minor victim. The troops escaped the scene leaving the vehicle behind.

Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmed Dar, rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen in their statements while condemning the horrific act said that the girl was assaulted to create an atmosphere of fear in the occupied territory. Jammu and Kashmir National Front also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the territory.

Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their statements paid glowing tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla on his martyrdom anniversary, today. Bulla was arrested and tortured to death in Central Jail Srinagar on this day in 1975 for leading a rally against the Indira-Abdullah Accord.

Meanwhile, family members of illegally detained Zahoor Ahmad Rather staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar to press for his release from illegal detention. The family members who gathered at Press Club in Srinagar told media that Zahoor, a resident of Islamabad district, was taken away from the rented accommodation in Samba area of Jammu on Saturday night and was missing since then.

Like this: Like Loading...