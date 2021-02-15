Family of detained youth protests in Srinagar

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, family members of illegally detained Zahoor Ahmad Rather staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar said that he is innocent and has nothing to do with any unlawful activities.

The family members who gathered at press enclave in Srinagar strongly rejected the claim of Indian police that he is involved in the killing of BJP workers, last year. The family said that Zahoor, a resident of Islamabad district, was taken away from the rented accommodation in Samba area in Jammu where he was living with his wife and two small children, on midnight of February 13.

Meena, Zahoor’s sister accompanied by other family members, told media that Zahoor was selling dry fruits like walnuts to sustain the family comprising his wife and two minor children.

“He is suffering from various ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes and had an eye surgery also,” she said and broke down.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two youth in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

