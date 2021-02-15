IFJHR Chairman Ahsan Untoo arrested in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in Srinagar, today.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo was lodged in Rajbagh Police Station, Srinagar.

The police detained him ahead of the visit of European Union and African envoys to Kashmir.

The police authorities told Untoo, they have reports that he is going to protest on 17th February on the envoys’ visit to the territory.

