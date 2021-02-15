India grilled for hoodwinking world through selected visits

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has sharply criticized India for designing a visit by an EU delegation to Srinagar, calling it another failed attempt to hoodwink the international community.

Mass Movement Information Secretary Shabir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had earlier arranged an EU delegation’s visit to Kashmir in the supervision of Indian troops to throw dust in the eyes of the world that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal. However, he said that now the whole world knows and has acknowledged that India is involved in serious human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that in fact the Indian Army has been committing grave human rights violations in Kashmir for the last seven decades and international human rights organizations have also mentioned the incidents of massive human rights violations in their reports.

International organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have also been denied access to occupied Kashmir. Shabbir Ahmed said that Indian troops were involved in massacre of unarmed Kashmiris, desecration of women, illegal detention and reckless use of deadly weapons like pellet guns. He urged the international community to play its role in preventing killings and ensuring right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

