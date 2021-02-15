JKNF seeks world’s intervention to end HR violations in IIOJK

Srinagar, February 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front expressing serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation has sought the intervention by the international community to stop bloodbath in the territory.

JKNF spokesman Shafiqur Rehman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday referring to India’s aggressive and expansionist designs in Kashmir said that the BJP government led by Narendara Modi had declared an unannounced multi-pronged war to erase Kashmiris’ political, religious and cultural identity.

“On one hand India has let loose its forces to kill innocent Kashmiris particularly the youth while on the other political and cultural onslaught has adversely affected the every facet of life in Kashmir”, the spokesman added.

He said that the enforcement of a regime of new laws has opened floodgates for the settlement of non-Kashmiris in IIOJK. “Under the garb of new laws, the BJP has been importing hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India to settle them in Kashmir”, he said.

