Proposed EU parliamentarians’ visit to IIOJK criticised

Islamabad, February 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt has strongly criticised European Union members for their proposed visit, saying it is a pre-planned visit to distort facts about Kashmir freedom movement.

Altaf Ahmed Butt in a statement in Islamabad said, “We are not against any party, country or organisations and don’t believe in the confrontation among nations or countries but we wish a serious study and review of current situation post abrogation of Article370 & 35A.

He said, the EU deputation lacks credibility; hence its report is biased and unfounded. As the envoys are the guests of the Indian regime, hence their report about Kashmir situation can by no means be fair, resolute and impartial.

This is clear and evident that the members of the delegation won’t meet any resistance leader, hence this exercise is all the failure one, claimed Altaf Butt.

The delegation will be treated as state guests and will enjoy the government hospitality, he said and urged the European Union to keep all these facts in mind and reject the report submitted by the Indian authorities.

The JKSM Chairman further said that Modi-led BJP government was trying to show fake normalcy in IIOJK. “Due to the military siege and crackdowns, the backbone, economy of the territory almost collapsed, unemployment soars to 16.6 percent and industries have been forced into loan defaults or even closures. Target killing of youth, closure of educational institutions, and the ban on the Internet made education a dream for Kashmiris”, he deplored.

Altaf Ahmed Butt, while criticising the biased role played by deputations in past, urged the EU, UN and other international human rights organizations not to accept reports put forth by state-sponsored visits.

Like this: Like Loading...