Ali Raza Syed informs EU high officials about Modi’s ill intentions

Brussels, February 16 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, informed the European Union and European Commission to Modi regime’s nefarious intentions behind the visit of the EU diplomats to the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a letter written to Arena Maria, Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, Josep Borrell Fontelles, European Commission’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and David McAllister, Chair of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs said that the visit was aimed at misleading the world about the ground situation of IIOJK.

Full text of the letter is as follows:

I am writing to you to draw your attention to the planned visit to Jammu and Kashmir of a group of EU diplomats at the invitation of the Indian government.

This visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir will be the third such trip since the Indian government’s decision on August 5th 2019 to cancel Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and to divide the former Princely State into two Union Territories (Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh).

Previous visits by parties of foreign dignitaries have been used by the Indian government as a public relations exercise designed to persuade the visitors that all is well in Indian-Administered Kashmir. The visitors, therefore, met only selected individuals and were not allowed to deviate from a carefully structured program.

There is no reason to believe that this third visit will be in any way different from the previous two.

The disputed territory of Kashmir is currently one of the most heavily militarised regions in the world with some 900,000 police, military and security personnel stationed on the Indian side of the Line of Control. This enormous number of armed military personnel has been responsible for disappearances, killings, torture of innocent civilians, rape, fake encounters and other grave human rights abuses. These abuses are carried out under the protection of a legal system which deprives Kashmiris of the right to justice and protects the Indian military and paramilitary from suffering the consequences of these increasingly violent abuses of human rights. Evidence of the extent of the abuse of the human rights of the civilian population in Indian-Administered Kashmir is accumulating rapidly from information collected by reputable independent organisations such as the United Nations, Amnesty International (India) or the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

We understand that the External Action Service of the European Union is aware of much of this information and indeed has expressed concern on a number of occasions over the past 18 months regarding the human rights situation in Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed

Chairman

Kashmir Council EU

